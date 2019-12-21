iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:IBDC)

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBDC opened at $26.04 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.