iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (IBCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBCD opened at $24.55 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

