iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 26th

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0649 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

IBDD stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.