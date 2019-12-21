Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.28. Identiv shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 2,050 shares.

INVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Identiv Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

