ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $797.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.09% and a negative net margin of 292.57%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoGen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,242 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

