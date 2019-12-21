Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,170 shares of company stock worth $3,253,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $135.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.