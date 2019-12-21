Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $10,365.42 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 938 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523.22.

On Monday, November 25th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $1,377.28.

On Friday, November 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $260.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $11,856.96.

BTN opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

