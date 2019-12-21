Insider Buying: Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Acquires $13,585.35 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $13,585.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,998.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.52 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SALM. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.