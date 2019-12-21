Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Richard E. Caruso Sells 491,205 Shares of Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

