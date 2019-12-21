Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.06

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $159.06 and traded as high as $160.34. Investors Title shares last traded at $156.22, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

ITIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.10.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $47.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $8.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 42.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.