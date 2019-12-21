iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. iRobot has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,932,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.