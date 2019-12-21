iShares Agency Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1871 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $117.44.

