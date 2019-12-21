iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $50.67.

