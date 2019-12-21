iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:IAGG)

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

