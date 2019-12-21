iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.372 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.65 and a one year high of $120.56.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

