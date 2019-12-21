iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1149 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

