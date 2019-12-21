iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

IBMO opened at $25.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.