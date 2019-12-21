iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Declares $0.31 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3142 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

