iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

HYXE stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.