iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) to Issue $0.34 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3363 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

LQD opened at $127.66 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

