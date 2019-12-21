iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0332 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

BATS IPFF opened at $15.07 on Friday. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

