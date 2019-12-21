iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1677 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

IGLB stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30.

