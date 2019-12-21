iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $108.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

