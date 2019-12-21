iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1698 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

SHV stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

