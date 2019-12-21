iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.59 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

