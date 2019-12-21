ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2203 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a one year low of $2,026.00 and a one year high of $2,160.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.84.

