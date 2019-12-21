iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

