iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

