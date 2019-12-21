Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $48.40.

