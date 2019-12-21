JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE JW.A opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

