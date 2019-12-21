JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $37.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of SAH opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

