KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

