Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.