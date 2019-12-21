KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $177.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. KLA has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $179.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 24.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KLA by 18.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

