Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 15,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $301,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,822 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,272. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

