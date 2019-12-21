Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.48–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Limoneira stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

