LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $862,880. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

