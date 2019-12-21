Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of LORL opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OZ Management LP increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.3% in the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 615,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 281,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 904,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 809,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

