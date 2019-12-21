LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of analysts have commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

