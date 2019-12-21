MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.52

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $24.63. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 7,132 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 484,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,661,000 after buying an additional 157,753 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,607,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,664,000 after acquiring an additional 411,306 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,799 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.