Master Contract Token Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $133,644.00 and $30,092.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01788440 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056698 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

