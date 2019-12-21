Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $639.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.