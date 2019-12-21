MB8 Coin (MB8) Market Capitalization Tops $6.26 Million

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $5,038.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MB8 Coin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 585,922,297 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.