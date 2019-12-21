Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.