Mithril Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $6.17 million and $533,451.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,831,279 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, DigiFinex, LBank, OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, BitForex, FCoin, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

