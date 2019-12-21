Morgan Stanley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $68.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.76.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,727 shares of company stock worth $65,675,971 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after buying an additional 10,983,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.