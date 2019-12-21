Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $119.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.38.

TXN opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

