MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

MRC Global stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

