MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.49

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.49 and traded as high as $39.87. MutualFirst Financial shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,887.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $479,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

