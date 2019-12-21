National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NOV opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

